Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,756 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 9,493% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after buying an additional 1,483,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 173.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,369 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 999,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 710,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

CCCC traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. 97,749,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,956. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

