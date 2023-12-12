Investors Purchase High Volume of Invitae Put Options (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,520 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 198% compared to the average daily volume of 1,850 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphabet Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Alphabet Inc. now owns 235,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitae by 17.6% in the second quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 80,650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,588,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 179,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,262,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 931,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Invitae to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. Invitae has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.94.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Invitae had a negative net margin of 299.14% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. The company had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

