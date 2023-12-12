ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) Insider Acquires A$39,543.26 in Stock

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR – Get Free Report) insider Alan Davies purchased 274,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$39,543.26 ($26,015.31).
Alan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):
On Thursday, November 9th, Alan Davies purchased 357,710 shares of ioneer stock.
ioneer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 9.97.
About ioneer
ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.
