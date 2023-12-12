Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,282 shares of company stock worth $934,603. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.