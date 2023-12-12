iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Raised to $115.00 at Truist Financial

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s previous close.

IRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

IRTC traded up $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $92.49. 108,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,470. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $95.49.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

