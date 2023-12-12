iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,627,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.46.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

