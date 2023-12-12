iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,861. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.