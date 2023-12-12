iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,861. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.