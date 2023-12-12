iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.4% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $464.81. 1,679,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,361. The firm has a market cap of $359.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $465.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

