iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $464.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $464.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $440.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

