iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,449. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.65 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

