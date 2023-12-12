iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Down 84.5% in November

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. 8,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 46,859 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

