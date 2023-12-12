iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 6,125.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,014,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IBTD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 147,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,153. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
