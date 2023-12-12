iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is KB Financial Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 9.4% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $34,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $91.79. 871,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,800. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2804 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

