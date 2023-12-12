iShares MSCI China ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 34,429 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 838% compared to the typical volume of 3,669 call options.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.75. 3,689,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,788. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

