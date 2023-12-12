iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after acquiring an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,768,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

