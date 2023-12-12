iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFG stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $93.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,620 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

