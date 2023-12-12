iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 793,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,098. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.