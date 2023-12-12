iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 185,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 211,562 shares.The stock last traded at $129.16 and had previously closed at $129.41.
iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average is $123.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI World ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.
About iShares MSCI World ETF
The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI World ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.