iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTHGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 185,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 211,562 shares.The stock last traded at $129.16 and had previously closed at $129.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average is $123.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

