iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is 25 LLC’s 8th Largest Position

25 LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 49,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,045. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.99.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

