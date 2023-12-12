iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 44,522 shares.The stock last traded at $69.18 and had previously closed at $69.34.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $618.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48.

Institutional Trading of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

