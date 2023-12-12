iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,274,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,658,611. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average of $181.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

