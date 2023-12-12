iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 250,702 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 161,346 shares.The stock last traded at $264.50 and had previously closed at $264.91.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.30.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,530,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 708,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 347,103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.