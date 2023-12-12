Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. Itron has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,631,000 after buying an additional 3,334,060 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,846,000. Amundi grew its position in Itron by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after buying an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $14,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

