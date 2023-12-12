J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SJM. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,025.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

