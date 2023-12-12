Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Price Performance
Shares of JAGX opened at $0.18 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health Company Profile
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
