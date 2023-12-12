Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.18 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

