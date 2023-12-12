Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $36.74 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.