Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFBC remained flat at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $21.10.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

