JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Up 3%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 2,715,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,880,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,945,000 after acquiring an additional 804,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,092,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,796,000 after purchasing an additional 228,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,994,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,831 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 11,053,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,932,000 after buying an additional 72,943 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

