JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Purchased by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,050 shares during the quarter. JFrog accounts for 5.2% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned 2.03% of JFrog worth $57,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 12,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $346,226.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,057,271 shares in the company, valued at $197,815,306.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,874,351.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,022 shares of company stock worth $6,779,410. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Trading Up 0.3 %

JFrog stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,958. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.