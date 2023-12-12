John Harry Kousinioris Sells 76,941 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20.

Shares of TSE:TA traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.28. 331,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,814. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.27. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of C$10.02 and a 52-week high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4796321 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.32.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

