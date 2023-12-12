John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in November

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
John Wood Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $1.85 on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.
About John Wood Group
