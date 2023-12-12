John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Down 98.6% in November

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

John Wood Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF remained flat at $1.85 on Tuesday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

About John Wood Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.