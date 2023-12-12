Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 guidance to ~0.48-0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC raised Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

NYSE:JCI opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

