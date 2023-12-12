Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.650-3.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. 4,422,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 142.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 77.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

