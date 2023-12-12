Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.65-3.80 EPS.
Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.9 %
Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63.
Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Johnson Controls International Company Profile
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
Read More
