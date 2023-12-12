JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.75.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $535,446. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

