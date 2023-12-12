JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $45.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $53.72 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 214.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,932,715 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in DocuSign by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 72.5% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after buying an additional 1,732,574 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

