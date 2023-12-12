JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.85

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.85 and last traded at $159.28, with a volume of 683808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

The firm has a market cap of $462.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average of $147.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

