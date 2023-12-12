JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $158.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Nucor stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.22. 369,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,625. Nucor has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

