JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI) Insider Mark Edwards Buys 10,000 Shares

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) insider Mark Edwards bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,817.22).

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Price Performance

Shares of LON JEMI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 122 ($1.53). 300,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,569. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.62. The company has a market capitalization of £361.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3,100.00. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc has a 1 year low of GBX 116 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.80).

Get JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts alerts:

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12,500.00%.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

