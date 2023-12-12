JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Position Lifted by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,839 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

