Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAQC. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Acquisition by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAQC traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. 325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,039. Jupiter Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Jupiter Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

