K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires 94,800 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Centerra Gold worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 320,529 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after buying an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Centerra Gold by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 113,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Centerra Gold by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 40,049 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 187,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,699. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

