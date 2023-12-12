K2 Principal Fund L.P. Cuts Holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,567 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Arogo Capital Acquisition worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOGO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOGO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

