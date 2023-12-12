K2 Principal Fund L.P. Decreases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,101 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,928,489 shares of company stock valued at $70,387,490. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,364,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

