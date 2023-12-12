K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $717,000 Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,659,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,401,000 after purchasing an additional 632,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,697,000 after purchasing an additional 684,097 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,047,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,905,000 after buying an additional 224,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,357,000 after purchasing an additional 118,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,042,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. 442,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,028. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

