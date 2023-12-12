K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases New Position in Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Everest Consolidator Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,872,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Consolidator Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Consolidator Acquisition by 466.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 103,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Price Performance

Everest Consolidator Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $11.91.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Company Profile

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

