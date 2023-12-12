K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 1,116,289 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. reduced its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,116,289 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,764,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 138,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 157,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SJT stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,699. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,688.45% and a net margin of 97.85%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

