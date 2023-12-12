K2 Principal Fund L.P. Trims Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lowered its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,627 shares during the quarter. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for 0.9% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.11% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $248,250,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PFSI stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.11. 67,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.88. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.53.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,355.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $578,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,799,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,604 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,355.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,116. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

