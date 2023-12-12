KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 720,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. KalVista Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.0% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 2.10% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 682.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KALV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.90. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

