KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 72,130 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,130 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Upwork worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 589,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of UPWK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 340,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPWK. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $362,257.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,479,478.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,478.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,567 shares of company stock valued at $998,085 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

